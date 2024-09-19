Did Detroit Pistons Have Trade Interest in Rival Veteran?
One of the NBA’s most notable remaining free agents decided a return to the Cleveland Cavaliers would be best. Detroit Pistons rival veteran Isaac Okoro reportedly signed a new deal with the Cavaliers after holding out for a large chunk of the offseason.
This summer, Okoro was able to hit the free agency market as a restricted prospect. Early on, it was reported the Cavaliers made a multi-year offer, which was left on the table.
Throughout the summer, Okoro was rumored to have a possible sign-and-trade interest. While the Pistons made sense as a potential landing spot, they might not have been working the phones for the 23-year-old wing.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Okoro gained trade interest from two Eastern Conference teams. The Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets reportedly explored the idea of adding Okoro.
Similar to the Pistons, the Nets and the Hornets are considered rebuilding organizations heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Okoro will remain a complementary piece in Cleveland. According to reports, the young veteran signed for three seasons and is on pace to make nearly $40 million during that stretch.
Back in 2020, Okoro joined the Cavs by becoming the fifth-overall pick out of Auburn. Right away, he had a role as a full-time starter as he appeared in 67 games during his rookie effort. Overall, Okoro has 279 games under his belt across the past four seasons. He started the majority of the games he played.
Last season, Okoro produced nine points per game while draining nearly 50 percent of his shots. From three, Okoro knocked down shots at a career-high clip, making 39 percent of his attempts.
Okoro’s two-way value has been praised throughout his time in the NBA so far. The fact that he played for new Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff could’ve been another reason to take a chance on a potential sign-and-trade to land him as well.
However, the Pistons have gone for short-term moves this summer. Knowing they still need some time before entering the Eastern Conference playoff picture, the strategy was to acquire proven shooters to put next to Cade Cunningham while keeping playing time open for the young and developing prospects already on board.