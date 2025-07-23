Duncan Robinson Praises Detroit Pistons' Basketball Philosophies
In light of the off-court drama surrounding Malik Beasley, the Detroit Pistons found themselves in search of more shooting in the offseason. They'd end up settling on veteran guard Duncan Robinson, who appears eager to begin this next chapter of his career.
Robinson, 31, spent the first seven years of his career with the Miami Heat. He's had a successful run for a player who started out as an undrafted free agent, as he's been a key member of their supporting cast. Now, he joins a Pistons team that is eager to start climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference.
Though he's just getting to know them as teammates, Robinson has a good sense of what this Pistons group is all about from facing off against them. During a recent interview with The Athletic, he gushes about their style of play and philosophies on the court.
“Some crazy games last year,” Robinson said. “But the thing that sticks out about this group is their physicality, their toughness and how hard they play. And honestly how they share the ball. That’s the type of system you want to be in. Those are the types of guys you want to be around.”
As someone with vast playoff experience, Robinson is the exact kind of veteran the Pistons want to put around their young core. Having been part of multiple finals runs with the Heat, he understands what it takes to reach the game's biggest stages. On top of this, Robinson will attempt to provide a boost on the floor with his effective long-range shooting.
Based on the way he's embraced Detroit since the sign-and-trade earlier this summer, Trajan Langdon seems to have found another strong veteran to bring into the fold.
