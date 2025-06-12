Ex-NFL Wide Receiver Eager to See Former NBA MVP Join Pistons
Coming off an extremely successful 2025 season, the Detroit Pistons enter the summer looking to build on their newfound momentum. Looking ahead to the offseason, one former pro athlete from the area wants to see the team go out and land one of the biggest names on the market.
As far as trade rumors go, the hottest name in the NBA right now is Kevin Durant. With the Phoenix Suns falling short of expectations again this season, it's widely expected that the former MVP will land on a new team this offseason. Still a highly effective player at this stage of his career, some form of market is sure to form for Durant.
On Tuesday afternoon, longtime NFL wide receiver Allen Robinson took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts on the KD sweepstakes. He is pulling for the superstar forward to wind up on the Pistons as Cade Cunningham's new running mate.
Robinson has deep ties to the Detroit area, as it is where he was born and raised. At the end of his NFL career, he even had the opportunity to suit up for his hometown squad. Robinson appeared in 12 games for the Lions last season, notching just 30 yards in an extremely limited role.
Armed with young talent and draft capital, the Pistons have the assets to enter the Durant sweepstakes. However, it might not be the best use of their trade chips. While the Pistons are certainly on the rise, they are still years away from being a legitimate contender. Because of this, a soon-to-be 37-year-old superstar might not be the best target for them. Especially considering KD is on an expiring contract and will surely be seeking a new deal.
The Pistons should be in the market for a high-end upgrade, but pursuing Durant might not be the best course of action for them.