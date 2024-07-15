Former Detroit Pistons First-Rounder Lands Deal With New Team
This week, a former first-round pick by the Detroit Pistons landed a new contract through the free agency market. Saddiq Bey is now set to join the Washington Wizards for years to come.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Bey has agreed to a three-year contract with the Wizards. He’s on pace to make $20 million over that time.
Coming out of Villanova, Bey entered the 2020 NBA Draft after two years in the NCAA. During his sophomore effort, Bey averaged 16 points and two rebounds while knocking down 48 percent of his shots from the field and 45 percent of his threes.
When the Brooklyn Nets went on the clock with the 19th overall pick in 2020, they selected Bey originally. In a three-team deal shortly after, the Pistons landed the rookie guard.
During his first two seasons with the Pistons, Bey was featured in an important role. Appearing in 70 games for his rookie campaign, the former Villanova star collected 53 starts while averaging 27 minutes. He produced 12 points and five rebounds per game, knocking down 38 percent of his threes.
In the following season, Bey played an 82-game season, starting in every matchup. His second season featured a career-high in scoring with 16 points per game on 35 percent shooting from three.
It seemed Bey was going to remain a crucial player for the Pistons, but Detroit dealt him away during the 2022-2023 season. In a multi-team trade, Bey was sent to the Atlanta Hawks. He finished his run in Detroit with 52 games played, averaging 15 points and five rebounds.
Last season, Bey appeared in 63 games for the Hawks. He produced 14 points on 32 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In the rebounding department, Bey averaged seven boards per game. Unfortunately, his season was derailed by an ACL injury.
When the Hawks landed the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, they were recognized as the NBA’s latest rebuilding organization. As a result, the roster was expected to see a major turnover. Bey’s option with the team was declined for next year, leaving him as a free agent in 2024.
Now, the former first-rounder is set to join his third organization. Bey lands with the Wizards, who recently brought on former Pistons General Manager Troy Weaver in a front-office role. While Bey could miss a chunk of the upcoming season due to his injury recovery, he’ll have plenty of time to settle in Washington DC after netting a multi-season deal.