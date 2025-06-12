Former NBA Champion Jeff Teague Gives High Praise to Ex-Pistons Guard
Before going into their current rebuild, the Detroit Pistons attempted to build a playoff team around former All-Stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond. The front office brought in countless veterans to try and bolster the supporting cast around this duo, with Derrick Rose being among the most notable names.
Rose signed with the Pistons in the summer of 2019 after a stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He'd go on to appear in just 65 games across one-and-a-half seasons with the franchise, averaging 17.2 PPG and 5.2 APG in that time.
During his 15-year career, Rose crossed paths with countless players. A fellow journeyman guard who faced off against him numerous times was former NBA champion Jeff Teague. Now both past their playing days in the NBA, Teague gave high praise to Rose.
Aside from entertaining fans with his podcast, Teague is keeping his basketball career alive in Ice Cube's Big3 league. In a recent interview, he was asked who was the toughest player he's ever had to guard on the hardwood. Teague wasted no time by responding with Rose.
As most know, Rose is viewed as one of the biggest "what ifs" in NBA history. Early in his career, he looked well on his way to being a superstar in the league for years to come. However, countless injuries would end up costing him his prime. Rose eventually managed to bounce back and have a solid career, but never fully returned to his superstar form.
Rose hung around the league for a few more years after his Pistons tenure, having stints with the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies. His playing days officially came to an end in September, when he announced his retirement from the NBA.