Former Pistons First-Rounder Makes Next Move After Nets Stint

What's next for Killian Hayes?

Justin Grasso

Feb 7, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) celebrates with team mates after a time out was called during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Feb 7, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) celebrates with team mates after a time out was called during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
After a short stint with the Brooklyn Nets, former Detroit Pistons first-rounder Killian Hayes has made a move to return to the NBA G League to continue playing for Long Island.

Hayes returns after wrapping up a 10-day deal with Brooklyn. For the 23-year-old, the Nets offered him a second look at the NBA level after his four-year run with the Pistons. Hayes appeared in six games, starting all but one of those matchups on the rebuilding Brooklyn team.

The former first-rounder showed promise. Hayes averaged nine points on 42 percent shooting from the field and knocked down 38 percent of his threes on four attempts per game.

Killian Haye
Mar 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Killian Hayes (7) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While many Nets fans wanted to see Haynes continue to see more time with Brooklyn, it was reported that the Nets planned to let the temporary deal expire without a second one available to the former Piston.

Hayes will return to the G League, where he made 13 regular-season appearances this year. The young veteran made 49 percent of his shots and 40 percent of his threes while averaging 21 points per game. Hayes also accounted for six rebounds, nine assists, and three steals per game.

As a first-round pick by the Pistons in 2020, Hayes entered the NBA with high expectations. Being on a rebuilding Detroit team, he received immediate playing time but his development was not leaving the organization hopeful for his future with the team.

Across four seasons, Hayes appeared in 210 games. He averaged eight points per game, coming down with three rebounds and dishing out five assists per game. After the Pistons failed to find a trade partner for Hayes at the 2024 trade deadline, they cut ties with the former lottery pick.

