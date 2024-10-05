Former Top 10 NBA Pick Explains Brooklyn Nets Move
The Brooklyn Nets aren’t the same free agency hot spot they once were a few seasons back.
For some players, that can be a good thing.
The Detroit Pistons know what it’s like to be a rebuilding squad in the NBA. While they have to prioritize the development of young draft picks, which comes with sacrificing wins over long periods of time, they also have the opportunity to offer second chances to veterans.
Former top-ten pick Killian Hayes has been on one side of the equation already, as he joined the Pistons in 2020 as a young draft pick looking to develop. After getting cut during the 2023-2024 season, Hayes went to the other side. Now, he’s in the midst of a second chance.
Killian Hayes Joins the Nets
Before training camps across the league began, Hayes inked an Exhibit 10 deal with the Nets. Following one of his first sessions with the team this week, Hayes explained his decision behind heading to Brooklyn ahead of the preseason.
“Just talking to the GM, I came here and had a good talk, good workouts,” Hayes told reporters. “I just feel good here. I feel like it's a good system and a good start for me because it's kind of a rebuild, and I'm trying to rebuild myself as well, so I think it’s a great thing.”
As a former seventh-overall selection, Hayes was offered plenty of playing time early on in his career. Despite seeing the court for just 26 games during his rookie season, he averaged 26 minutes of playing time.
By year two, Hayes started in more than half of the 66 games he played. In year three, Hayes started a career-high 56 games. Last season, he started in all but 11 games before getting waived 42 games in.
Hayes left the Pistons with 210 games of experience. He averaged eight points on five assists on 38 percent shooting from the field.
Sticking with the Nets throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season is not a guaranteed situation for Hayes. However, a strong training camp and preseason could help him expedite the desired comeback.
