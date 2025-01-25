Franz Wagner's Playing Status vs Detroit Pistons Revealed
Coming off a rare two-day break in the schedule, the Detroit Pistons are back in action for the third game of their extended road trip. Cade Cunningham and company are heading to Orlando, where they'll face off against the Magic.
The Magic have been one of the surprising stories in the NBA this season, overcoming injuries to multiple key players. They lost Paolo Banchero just five games into the year due to an oblique injury. Then, a few weeks later, Franz Wagner was sidelined for the same reason.
Wagner was out of action for around six weeks, but recently made his return to action. He suited up for the Magic on Thursday for the first time since December 6th. He logged 24 minutes in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers and ended the night with 20 points.
As the Magic get ready to face off against the Pistons, Wagner's status has been revealed. He is not listed on the injury report, meaning he will be available in this matchup.
Before getting injured, Wagner was putting up some of the best numbers in his career in Banchero's absence. In the 26 games he's played in this season, the young forward is averaging 24.2 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 5.5 APG.
Saturday will mark the third and final matchup between these teams, and decide the season series. A lot hangs in the balance, as the Pistons and Magic are neck-and-neck with each other in the standings.
Wagner was not in the lineup when these teams last played on January 1st, but was in action in the opening matchup back in November. He nearly notched a triple-double, posting a stat line of 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
With Wagner and Banchero both in action, the Pistons' forwards are going to have their hands full trying to contain this duo. Tip-off for this matchup is scheduled for 7:00 pm Eastern Time.