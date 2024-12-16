Hopeful NBA Contender Suggested to Pursue Detroit Pistons Player
The Detroit Pistons haven’t quite decided where they stand in terms of being buyers or sellers at the 2025 NBA trade deadline. If they take the latter route, they certainly have a handful of veterans who could be interested in contending-hopeful squads.
Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers were suggested to take a look at Pistons reserve, Simone Fontecchio.
As The Sixers Sense explained, Philly’s potential interest in a guy like Fontecchio would likely be due to his first full season in Detroit not going “excellent” so far.
“Fontecchio [is] an excellent buy-low candidate,” Sixers Sense writes. “His contract is a major asset, which will increase his value in a trade but makes him even more valuable to a contender like the 76ers than to the slowly-building Pistons.”
At 29 years old, Fontecchio doesn’t have a ton of NBA experience. He spent his rookie season with the Utah Jazz just two seasons ago. His first run in the NBA during the 2022-2023 season included six points per game on 33 percent shooting from three in 52 games.
Last year, Fontecchio improved to nine points per game while knocking down 39 percent of his threes. After spending 50 games with the Jazz, he was flipped to the Pistons.
A 16-game stretch last season for Fontecchio gave him the look of a deadline steal. The Italian veteran produced 15 points per game while knocking down 43 percent of his shots on six attempts per game.
The Pistons prioritized bringing Fontecchio back and did so on a two-year, $16 million contract. While his playing time is nearly cut in half, it’s safe to say Fontecchio’s first full run with the Pistons is not going great.
In 24 games, Fontecchio has produced just six points per outing. While attempting 3.5 threes per game, the forward has hit on just 35 percent of his shots from deep.
The Pistons aren’t pressured to move on from Fontecchio just yet, but if they reach the decision to sell at the deadline, he should certainly be a candidate. Next season, Fontecchio will be 30 with just three full seasons under his belt. He might’ve been a part of Detroit’s short-term plans, but it’s hard to envision he’ll have a role in the long run.
Prior to the Sixers’ Friday night matchup against the Indiana Pacers, a report suggested they would still consider playing the role of buyers at the deadline despite their slow start. Another injury to Joel Embiid might shake up those plans.
If the Sixers are buyers, Fontecchio could be a name to watch. Either way, Fontecchio could be a candidate to keep an eye on as the deadline approaches.