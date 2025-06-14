All Pistons

Important Piston Linked to Bucks in Pre-Free Agency Buzz

Dennis Schroder could soon gain some attention from the Milwaukee Bucks.

Justin Grasso

Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts and clutches his wrist after a shooting attempt against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Apr 4, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) reacts and clutches his wrist after a shooting attempt against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
The 2025-2026 NBA season could be a down year for the Detroit Pistons’ division rival, the Milwaukee Bucks. While all signs are pointing to the Bucks keeping their franchise player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, on board, the absence of an injured Damian Lillard puts the Bucks in a tough spot.

Milwaukee will need a temporary seasoned point guard to replace Lillard for most, if not all, of next season. It’s being suggested that the Bucks have their eyes on a handful of veteran guards, including one who’s entering the free agency market after a run with the Detroit Pistons.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Brian Windhorst, there are three names the Bucks are expected to target potentially: Tyus Jones, Malcolm Brogdon, and Dennis Schroder.

This year, Schroder suited up for three different teams. At the start of the season, he played in 23 games for the Brooklyn Nets before they traded him to the Golden State Warriors. After 24 games for the Warriors, Schroder was moved to the Pistons ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.

Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives past New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

With the Pistons, Schroder appeared in 28 games during the regular season. For the most part, he came off the bench, but the veteran collected eight starts. Seeing the court for an average of 25 minutes, Schroder was quite productive in Detroit behind Cade Cunningham.

The veteran guard posted 11 points per game while knocking down 38 percent of his field goals and 30 percent of his threes. Schroder also produced five assists per game.

Detroit had faith in the idea of Schroder giving the Pistons a major boost in the playoffs. Being that it was their first playoff run in years, Schroder was one of a few players with several postseason runs under his belt. He played well for the Pistons, posting averages of 13 points, four assists, and two rebounds, while shooting 49 percent from the field and 48 percent from three.

This summer, Schroder will become an unrestricted free agent at age 31. The early assumption was that the Pistons would prioritize bringing Schroder back to continue backing up Cade Cunningham. It appears they could have some competition in that market, as the Bucks might make an intriguing pitch to Schroder, who could acquire a starting opportunity along with Antetokounmpo.

Justin Grasso
