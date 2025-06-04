Interest Between Pistons and Underrated Free Agent May Be Mutual
The calendar has turned its page to June. That means another NBA Draft approaches. The Detroit Pistons won't pick until Round 2 at the 37th selection. It isn't the most ideal of situations, but it is what it is.
Their first-rounder was dealt to the Houston Rockets in exchange for pick 16 in the 2020 draft. They selected center Isaiah Stewart who has become a key cog and a fan favorite.
Questions have been asked about what Detroit should do with pick 37. Should they trade it? Should they stand firm and make a selection? They need a power forward. Tobias Harris played admirably in spots, but depth is needed.
Whether they find one from the NCAA level or pursue one in free agency, that has to be named among the priorities. They will have options. One of the more convenient is a young up-and-comer who recently expressed his interest in the Motor City.
Jake LaRavia could be the prefect elixir for the Pistons.
It's the NBA. Every team needs size. Everyone needs depth, and Detroit may be able to kill two birds with one stone by adding Jake LaRavia. He could be the backup to Harris that they are looking for.
During an interview with Basketball Insiders in May, he named the Pistons as one of his preferred destinations as he'll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. His acquisition could satisfy some of what Trajan Langdon hinted this team wants to do, keeping the core in tact and adding to the cupboard.
LaRavia isn't overwhelmingly athletic. He isn't a stat machine. He's a versatile six-foot-seven, 237-pounder who, in truth, can do almost everything pretty well. He isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.
Think of him as a power forward/bigger wing hybrid. He doesn't take a ton of threes, but he connects on them. He shot 44% for the Memphis Grizzlies before taking his talents out west and connecting on 38% of his shots from deep with the Sacramento Kings.
His 44-game run in Memphis produced 7.3 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per contest. He even pitched in with a 2.8 assists average. He's a better defender than Simone Fontecchio. He also offers more than a player who offers almost nothing outside of shooting.
LaRavia is a better rebounder and passer who is also younger. He truns 24 in November and has an opportunity to grow and get better. This could be worth considering as he checks the boxes.
Few teams will have the cap space to pursue even if they are interested, and for a potentially interested Pistons organization, this represents an opportunity to grab someone who could pay dividends if given an expanded role.
Detroit may be able to land him on a team-friendly deal if they offer one early. By doing so, they satisfy a need and land someone who could be great for their bench.