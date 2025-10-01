Jaden Ivey Grateful for Endless Support From Detroit Pistons
Heading into the start of training camp Tuesday, one member of the Detroit Pistons everyone had their eyes on was Jaden Ivey. Following a long recovery journey, the former No. 5 pick is eager to return to form.
During the early part of last season, Ivey looked as though he was putting it all together for the Pistons. He was providing a strong scoring punch alongside Cade Cunningham and made big strides as an outside shooter. After years of critics saying the two guards couldn't coexist, they were finally starting to put that notion to rest.
Unfortunately for Ivey, this potential breakout year came to a hard stop in January. While facing off against the Orlando Magic on New Year's Day, he suffered a leg injury when Cole Anthony fell on him while diving for a loose ball.
While the Pistons didn't rule out a return initially, this ailment ended up sidelining him for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.
Nine months later, Ivey is back in the mix with the Pistons without any sort of restriction. After talking about it heavily during media day, the young guard dove more into his journey back to the court following Detroit's first practice on Tuesday.
Ivey expressed a lot of gratitude towards the organization for constantly keeping tabs on him throughout his recovery process.
"They've been kind of on top of me and checking on me, making sure I was alright," Ivey said. "Even when I got hurt, Trajan showed up when I was in the hospital. Obviously all those guys when I got hurt reached out to me and made sure I was alright. But throughout the process they've been helping me."
With the devastating end to last season behind him, Ivey can focus on the more positive road ahead. Now back to 100%, he can rejoin his teammates on the floor and keep showing the organization he can be a key piece to their future.
Between his play last season and current contract situation, Ivey has a lot riding on how he looks in his return to the Pistons. Understanding everything that's at stake, the young guard should be more than motivated to show his performance in 2025 was not a fluke.
More Pistons On SI
Pistons Coach Looking to Utilize Dynamic Forwards Together
Pistons' Marcus Sasser Drawing Inspiration From Multiple NBA Players
Pistons' Ron Holland Opens up On Diligent Offseason Training
J.B. Bickerstaff Eager to Reunite With Veteran Guard on Pistons
Cade Cunningham Utters Bold Statement on Pistons' Ausar Thompson