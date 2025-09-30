Pistons' Marcus Sasser Drawing Inspiration From Multiple NBA Players
Through his first two seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Marcus Sasser has struggled to carve out a consistent role for himself. As he continues to find his footing in the NBA, he recently reflected on the handful of players he's using as a source of motivation.
Sasser was drafted 25th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023, but quickly found himself in Detroit via trade. Since then, the sharpshooting guard has worked to try and carve out a role for himself in the Pistons' young core.
Though he's shown some promising flashes as a backup point guard, the Pistons have yet to fully commit to him. Sasser began last season playing behind Cade Cunningham, but got bumped down the depth chart after Detroit acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline.
Sasser finished his sophomore campaign with averages of 6.6 PPG and 2.3 APG while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.
With the Pistons having no clear answer at backup point guard again, Sasser will likely be competing for those minutes in training camp. As he gears up for his third season in Detroit, he's found inspiration from countless counterparts across the league in hopes of figuring out ways to stay on the floor.
During his media day press conference, Sasser was asked about trying to survive in the league as an undersized guard. This Pistons guard noted a handful of guys he's watched to try and learn more, but still feels Schroder is someone who has helped his development a lot moving forward.
"I've been watching TJ McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Jrue Holiday," Sasser said. "Like I said, DS from last year. He probably helped me the most. I say DS just because we probably the closest to the same size."
Despite only being 6-foot-2, Sasser has shown he can be an effective scorer and playmaker with his shiftiness and jump-shooting ability. That said, the other end of the floor is what is key for him. If he is unable to hold his own defensively, it greatly impacts how long he can stay on the floor for the Pistons.
With a chance at more rotation minutes being up for grabs, Sasser is one member of the Pistons who has a lot to gain from putting together a strong showing in camp.
More Pistons On SI
Cade Cunningham Utters Bold Statement on Pistons' Ausar Thompson
Pistons' Ron Holland Opens up On Diligent Offseason Training
J.B. Bickerstaff Eager to Reunite With Veteran Guard on Pistons
Cade Cunningham Grateful of Pistons' Offseason Approach
Trajan Langdon Opens up On Pistons' Free Agency Additions