Pistons' Ron Holland Opens up On Diligent Offseason Training

Ron Holland wasted no time getting ready for year two with the Pistons.

Due to the abundance of young talent on the Detroit Pistons' roster, some members of the team's core don't always get their proper shine. Heading into the 2026 campaign, one former lottery pick is eager to prove he can take on more moving forward.

In a move many didn't see coming, the Pistons nabbed Ron Holland with the fifth pick in the 2024 draft. Though one of the youngest prospects in his class, Detroit was high on the versatility he showed during his time with G-League Ignite.

Holland played a smaller role in J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation, but still managed to show a lot of promise as a rookie. Appearing in 81 games, he averaged 6.4 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 1.0 APG.

Holland had a handful of standout showings, with his versatile skill set being on full display in a March matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. He recorded 26 points, five rebounds, and six assists on 10-for-14 shooting from the field.

Now with a year of NBA experience under his belt, Holland is striving to carve out a bigger role for himself in year two with Detroit.

In his first press conference of the year, Holland reflected on his offseason training. He wasted little time getting back to work when the season ended in hopes of returning a new-and-improved player later in the summer.

"I feel like I had a really good rookie year, but obviously there was things that I had to work on so I approached the summer really well," Holland said. "I got to it right away, working on my jumper, working on my body, eating and trying to change eating habits, things like that so I can go out in Summer League and try to dominate as much as a I can and I feel like I did that."

Holland was by far the Pistons' top performer in Las Vegas, displaying multiple areas of improvement while also looking head-and-shoulders above the competition. It was exactly what the organization wanted to see from him ahead of his sophomore campaign.

Coming off a strong showing in Summer League, Holland will attempt to carry his momentum into training camp this week. If he can continue to impress, it should result in the 20-year-old having a significantly larger role for the Pistons in 2026.

