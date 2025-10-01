Pistons Coach Looking to Utilize Dynamic Forwards Together
When J.B. Bickerstaff took over as head coach of the Detroit Pistons, he inherited an exciting group of young talent. That said, he found himself with the tall task of creating the proper lineup combinations and rotations to best utilize each talent.
Ahead of his second season on the job, he hinted at rolling out some new groupings in 2026.
Over the past few years, the Pistons have nabbed a pair of dynamic wing talents in Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland. Both have the potential to be all-around perimeter players for Detroit, but share a similar weak point. That being that neither is much of a threat from beyond the arc.
Due to these limitations, Bickerstaff couldn't play the duo together much due to spacing concerns. However, that might no longer be the case moving forward.
Following media day on Monday, the Pistons kicked off training camp to start preparing for the upcoming season. While speaking with reports after the first practice of the year concluded, Bickerstaff was asked about the idea of Thompson and Holland being used in lineups together.
The Pistons coach noted that there is a very good chance the two lottery picks start being rolled out together.
"We’re expecting both of those guys will take steps and the way they take steps is if they get opportunities, and just the way the lineups go, they’re gonna have to play together more and I expect them to," Bickerstaff told reporters.
As noted previously, the key for this duo will be making strides as outside shooters. If either of them can make strides in this area, it allows Bickerstaff to roll them out together and wreak havoc on both ends of the floor.
Based on how this summer went, there's a chance that both Holland and Thompson are improved shooters. The former showcased an improved outside shot in Las Vegas back in July. Also, Thompson mentioned on Monday that his shot was something he worked on a lot during his offseason training.
Seeing that Holland and Thompson pride themselves on being two-way talents, sharing the floor together could raise the Pistons' ceiling moving forward. In light of Bickerstaff's recent comments, this will be something to keep an eye out for in the preseason and the early stages of the regular season.
