J.B. Bickerstaff Eager to Reunite With Veteran Guard on Pistons
This season, J.B. Bickerstaff will embark on his second year as head coach of the Detroit Pistons. As the action gets ready to begin, he reflected on reuniting with a familiar face in the offseason.
Bickerstaff arrived in Detroit last summer after he was dismissed from his position with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had a lot of success there, helping them grow into a budding contender in the Eastern Conference. Bickerstaff quickly yielded big results with the Pistons, helping the team triple its win total in his first year on the job.
Now, Bickerstaff's job becomes keeping Detroit on an upward trajectory. Seeing that the core has had another offseason to train and round out their games, it should be an achievable goal. His job has also gotten a little easier because he now has another player he knows he can get a lot out of.
In light of Dennis Schroder's departure in free agency, the Pistons were in the market for backcourt help off the bench. They'd settle on veteran Caris LeVert as someone who could uplift the second unit. This signing would be a reunion, as he previously played under Bickerstaff with the Cavaliers.
While speaking with reporters at media day Monday, the Pistons coach was asked about once again being able to coach LeVert. He raved about the addition, noting what a mature player he is to have around.
"Caris is awesome, first of all, as a human being," Bickerstaff said. "Never one when I asked him to do anything different did he flinch. When he and I sat down for his very first meeting when we acquired him, the first thing he told me is that he's adaptable, and it's true...Obviously impacted our gorwth [in Cleveland], and I expect him to do the same thing here."
Standing at 6-foot-6, LeVert is an intriguing talent to have in the backcourt. He is someone capable of providing scoring and playmaking off the bench, averaging 12.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 3.4 APG for the Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks last year.
Seeing that the Pistons have no set backup point guard, LeVert is someone who could be tasked with running the offense when Cade Cunningham is off the floor. Based on Bickerstaff's remarks, it appears he is ready to do whatever is asked of him to help the team win basketball games.
