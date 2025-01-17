Jalen Duren Speaks on Detroit Pistons’ Chippy Ending vs Pacers
It took some time before the Indiana Pacers could get their revenge against the Detroit Pistons, but Thursday’s game certainly went the way the Pacers had hoped.
The last time the Pistons and the Pacers battled it out, the stakes were slightly higher. At the time, the Pistons went to Indiana for an NBA Cup matchup. A win would keep Detroit alive, getting them one step closer to potentially punching their ticket to Las Vegas.
Detroit handed the Pacers a blowout loss. With a 24-point victory, the Pistons were riding high. The Pacers kept that game in their mind and got some revenge in Michigan on Thursday.
As the clock winded down in the fourth quarter, members from each team had words. The situation appeared to get chippy even when there were zeros across the clock.
The Pacers had total control of the game throughout the night. At one point, their lead was as high as 20 points. In the end, they defeated the Pistons 111-100.
A double-digit loss—especially against a division rival—could be the driving factor behind the Pistons’ frustration. When asked about it, Pistons center Jalen Duren avoided discussing specifics behind the chippiness.
After being asked about the intensity of the game and the motivation behind the verbal exchange, Duren paused. His answer was a great advertisement for the next time the Pistons and the Pacers face off.
“We’ll see ‘em in a couple weeks,” the big man told reporters.
On a personal note, Duren’s night went well. He was perfect from the field as he contributed 17 points. The veteran big man made it a double-double outing, as he came down with 17 rebounds.
Overall, the Pistons struggled from the field, scoring on fewer than 40 percent of their shots. Although the Pistons missed an opportunity to jump the Pacers in the Eastern Conference standings, Detroit remains in a good spot with a 21-20 record.
Next up, the Pistons will take on the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. On January 29, they’ll pay a final visit to the Pacers for their fourth matchup of the year.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup