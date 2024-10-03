JB Bickerstaff Opens up on Building Detroit Pistons Starting Unit
Following an offseason filled with change, the Detroit Pistons have some big decisions to make regarding lineups and rotations. As training camp goes on, head coach JB Bickerstaff seems to be keeping an open mind.
Following Wednesday's practice, Bickerstaff fielded questions on what the Pistons' starting unit will look like to open the year. He plans to use the preseason as an experimental period to use different groupings.
"Night-by-night, the rotations could change," Bickerstaff told reporters Wednesday. "We could do some hockey subs just to get groups out on the floor, those types of things. We’ll make a decision once we have all the data."
Statements imply that spots are still up for grabs with opening night just around the corner. That said, there are a handful of guarantees when it comes to the starting unit.
The most obvious answer is Cade Cunningham, who the team just signed to a massive extension this summer. Tobias Harris should also be considered a lock considering the Pistons view him as someone who will be a vocal leader on an off the floor. The final player certainly starting games for Detroit is third-year big man Jalen Duren.
After these three, Bickerstaff could go multiple different routes with the final two spots. One factor that also needs to be considered is that Ausar Thompson still isn't fully cleared yet. Whenever that happens, he is another player who could be a lock for the starting lineup.
With a plethora of different archetypes of players at his disposal, it is good to see Bickerstaff isn't tying himself down to one idea. The preseason will be a good opportunity to try various combinations and see which groups maximize each other the most.