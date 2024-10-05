Key Pistons Addition Shines Light on Connection With Cade Cunningham
This past summer’s set of moves for the Detroit Pistons were made with an obvious factor in mind. The team had to surround the franchise star guard, Cade Cunningham, with experienced veterans who could help space the floor.
Throughout the 2023-2024 NBA season, the Pistons were rumored to have interest in a reunion with former Philadelphia 76ers forward, Tobias Harris.
As Harris navigated through the final year of his contract on the Sixers, it seemed there was a real chance Harris could go back to Detroit for a second stint.
Sure enough, that was the case.
On the second day of free agency, Harris inked a two-year deal with the Pistons. For the first time since 2018, Harris was set to become a member of the Pistons organization. the 32-year-old returns with different expectations, as he’s coming back to mentor a young team and lead the way alongside Cunningham.
“Our connection’s been great,” Harris said this week regarding his partnership with Cunningham, according to NBA.com. “He’s a huge reason why I decided to come here, just understanding what type of leader he is for this group, the goals he has as a player and so super skilled on the floor.”
Through three seasons, Cunningham has shown the Pistons he’s the guy they want to invest in long-term. Coming off of a season where he averaged 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field, 36 percent from three, and 87 percent from the free throw line, Cunningham landed a max extension.
There’s no question about the Pistons being Cunningham’s team. But as long as Harris is in the building, the veteran forward is looking to take on a co-star role as he helps make Cunningham’s “life easier” on the court.
Although Harris landed himself a max contract back in 2019, the veteran forward has always been willing to adapt to other players around him to fit the mold of the ideal complementary player.
At times, Harris’ run in Philadelphia was often criticized since his production didn’t match his salary. Detroit won’t have to apply the same amount of pressure. While Harris is making a healthy amount, earning over $50 million in two seasons, the Pistons remain in a growing phase. Making the playoffs next season is viewed as a longshot scenario.
Harris’s job for next season is to help steer a young team in the right direction. He’s laser-focused on helping Cunningham hit his stride. So far, it seems their connection is going well through the first few practices.
