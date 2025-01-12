Knicks Forward Josh Hart Loses $1,000 Bet Over Detroit Pistons Center
In recent years, there has been a big trend of current and former NBA players breaking into the world of podcast. Among the more recent pairings to do is Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, who launched their Roommates Show in 2024. The New York Knicks teammates recently got into a comical argument regarding a member of the Detroit Pistons.
During a recent episode, Brunson and Hart were discussing Pistons center Jalen Duren. The only issue was that Hart mispronounced his name at the start. Brunson tried to correct him, but he refused to admit he was wrong.
As Brunson and Hart went back-and-forth, they decided to make a wager on who was saying Duren's name correctly. The bet started out at $100, and then quickly jumped up to $1,000. In the end, Brunson was the one who was saying it properly. Hart tried to salvage the situation by saying that he got Duren mixed up with Pistons guard Jaden Ivey.
Duren, 21, is in the midst of his third season with the Pistons after being drafted 13th overall in 2022. In the 35 games he's played in thus far, the athletic big man is averaging 9.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, and 2.3 APG.
As we approach the halfway point in the regular season, the Pistons and Knicks have completed two of the four matchups in their season series. They first faced off at the start November, with New York winning in blowout fashion. However, the Pistons were able to get revenge in the second meeting back on December 7th.
Looking at the Pistons' schedule, these teams are gearing up to face off again in the near future. Cade Cunningham and company are slated to travel to Madison Square Garden on Monday.