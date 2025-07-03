Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Sends Message to New Pistons Pickup
Duncan Robinson is the latest member of the Miami Heat to part ways with the organization.
After a drama-filled season down South Beach, Robinson was set to hit the open market in 2025. A return to the Heat wasn’t ruled out, but the Detroit Pistons made a compelling case to lure in Robinson for the 2025-2026 NBA season and beyond.
Suddenly, Tyler Herro is down a sidekick, leading the 25-year-old All-Star to take to Instagram to react to Robinson’s sudden departure.
via @nolimitherro on Instagram: Heat legend. My dawg. Love [Duncan Robinson].
Herro played with Robinson throughout his entire career. When Herro landed in Miami as the team’s 13th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Robinson was an undrafted prospect, who played in just 15 games during his rookie campaign in 2018-2019.
Robinson appeared in 73 games with the Heat during his second season. Herro put together a strong rookie campaign in 2019-2020. For six seasons in a row, Herro and Robinson helped the Heat put together 50 games’ worth of postseason action.
Herro remains as a face of the Heat ahead of the 2025-2026 season. Robinson is set to join the Pistons through a sign-and-trade. In return, the Heat will land Detroit’s forward, Simone Fontecchio.
Robinson leaves behind over 400 regular-season games with Miami. During his tenure, he averaged 11 points while shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc.
In 70 playoff games, Robinson averaged 20 minutes of action. Robinson maintained his strong shooting from deep, by knocking down 40 percent of his threes, averaging five attempts per game.
