NBA Fans Sound Off on Utah Jazz's Dominant Win vs Detroit Pistons
Coming off of a blowout loss, the Utah Jazz were ready to make a statement on Thursday night in Detroit.
The Detroit Pistons clearly didn’t have any early answers for their ticked-off opponent. Through the first quarter of action, the Pistons allowed Utah to shoot nearly 70 percent from all over. On the offensive side, Detroit made just one of its 11 threes in the first quarter.
Not only did the Jazz nearly hang 50 against the Pistons in the first quarter alone, but Detroit failed to exceed 20 points, leading them to trail 48-19 before the second quarter started.
The tables turned in quarter two. Suddenly, the Jazz came back down to life, shooting just 38 percent from the field. The Pistons managed to take advantage and put together a 35-19 run before the half. Still, trailing by as many as 29 points put the Pistons in such a large hole early on, they had too far to go.
It was a game full of ups and downs for Detroit. Without a complete performance, they didn’t stand a true chance to finish the comeback after letting the game get so lopsided in the first 12 minutes of action.
As a result, the Pistons allowed the Jazz to collect their sixth win of the year as Utah defeated Detroit 126-119. The Pistons fall to 11-17 on the season before they hit the road to go out West for a road trip.
NBA Fans React to Pistons vs. Jazz
@PumpedPistons: The Jazz are playing like they are tired of losing. The Pistons don’t seem like they are interested in matching their intensity.
@nick__xo: pistons came back when paul reed was in the game and jazz went back on a run when duren was subbed in again
@zariqxavier: Something about Pistons Jazz games in LCA I suppose
@Sam_Vecenie: Pistons-Jazz is truly some amazing end-of-game basketball happening right now. A. Shout out the Pistons for competing and working to get back in this thing after a true catastrophe of a first quarter and B. my goodness Utah's end of game offense the last five minutes.
@MobHoops: Jazz are hitting every 3 and the Pistons can’t even make wide open ones lmao
@ChrisBeCappinn: What if I told you the Jazz dropped 48 on the Pistons in the 1Q. Nah they really did 😂