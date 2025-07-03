NBA Insider Doesn't Rule Out Possible Sign-and-Trade for Pistons
Heading into the offseason, the Detroit Pistons found themselves with multiple veterans set to hit the open market. In light of one's departure, one insider has ruled out the idea of the front office getting some form of return.
Trajan Langdon didn't do much at last year's trade deadline, but still managed to make improvements to the roster ahead of a playoff push. Detroit ended up getting involved in the Jimmy Butler trade, walking away with veteran point guard Dennis Schroder. Following a failed tenure with the Golden State Warriors, the journeyman had a resurgence with Detroit.
With Jaden Ivey out due to injury, Schroder saw big minutes off the bench and with the first unit alongside Cade Cunningham. He quickly made an impact on both ends, especially during the postseason against the New York Knicks. In the first-round matchup, Schroder averaged 12.5 PPG, 2.3 RPG, and 3.7 APG off the bench.
Based on how well he fit alongside the team's core, Schroder was someone the Pistons hoped to retain in free agency. However, things did not work out that way. The veteran guard is embarking on a new journey in his career, signing a multi-year deal with the Sacramento Kings.
Leading up to Schroder's signing, there were numerous reports of a potential sign-and-trade between the Pistons and Kings. While nothing has been brought to light yet, NBA insider Vincent Goodwill reported that such a deal still could surface in the coming days.
With Schroder definitely on his way out, Langdon and the front office once again find themselves in search of a viable backup option behind Cunningham.
Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Add Nebraska Star After NBA Draft
Pistons Linked to Nickeil Alexander-Walker in Free Agency