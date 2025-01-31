NBA Makes Final Decision on Detroit Pistons Center Isaiah Stewart
During his tenure with the Detroit Pistons, Isaiah Stewart has been known to let his emotions get the best of him at times. Following his actions against the Indiana Pacers, the league office has come forward with a punishment.
Early in the second quarter of Wednesday's matchup, Stewart was ejected after being awarded a Flagrant 2 foul. This came after he struck Pacers center Thomas Bryant while getting ready to battle for a rebound. Following this strong blow that dropped his opponent to the floor, the Pistons big man knew an ejection was coming and immediately stormed off the court.
Following a play like this, many expected Stewart to receive some sort of punishment from the NBA. That came Friday morning, when news emerged that he will serve a one-game suspension without pay. This mean that Stewart is now ruled out for the Pistons' matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
Stewart always bring a certain level of intensity to the floor, priding himself on being a bit of an enforcer for the Pistons. His competitive fire is a positive on most nights, as he has shined on the defensive end this season. That said, moments like what happened Wednesday are the downside of these heightened emotions.
Primarily serving as a backup to Jalen Duren this season, Stewart is averaging 5.4 PPG and 5.8 RPG. With him now out of action, J.B. Bickerstaff will have to make some adjustments to his rotations. Duren could see an uptick in mintues, and Paul Reed will likely fill the void at backup center agaisnt the Mavs.