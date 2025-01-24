NBA Trade Idea Shows Detroit Pistons' Potential Path to Bulls Star
In the coming weeks, Zach LaVine could finally find a new home. With the Chicago Bulls teetering on the edge of a rebuild, parting ways with the expensive forward would be a huge domino that could fall.
Suddenly, the Detroit Pistons look like an organization that’s ready to make a full turnaround from being rebuilders to contenders.
That’s not to say the Pistons aren’t moving with caution at all, but they are certainly tweaking their expectations.
After a win against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, the Pistons are sixth in the Eastern Conference. If the season ended today, the Pistons would be in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
If Detroit decides to follow the footsteps of transitioning teams before them by targeting a star-caliber player to pair alongside Cade Cunningham, LaVine makes sense.
Recently, The Athletic put together a hypothetical framework that could be in play for teams like the Pistons, Bulls, and the New York Knicks.
In the deal, the Pistons would land LaVine, along with New York’s Precious Achiuwa.
Detroit would send Tim Hardaway Jr, Simone Fontecchio, and three second-round picks to the Bulls.
New York would land Isaiah Stewart from the Pistons.
“Detroit is ahead of schedule and has been the surprise team of the NBA without another high-level ballhandler/playmaker alongside Cunningham,” writes The Athletic’s James Edwards.
“If you told me that the Pistons pivot and make a big move to capitalize on Cunningham’s star aura without having to give up any of their recent first-round draft choices or significant draft capital, I wouldn’t be surprised.”
With good health, LaVine is having a fantastic season for the Bulls this year. In 39 games, the veteran forward has produced 24 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field. From three, LaVine has been attempting seven shots per game, making 45 percent.
Along with his scoring, LaVine has also averaged five rebounds and five assists.
The Pistons witnessed the jump in progression from Cade Cunningham when they put high-volume role players around him. Now, imagine what a multi-time All-Star like Zach LaVine could do.
Sure, the contract is concerning. But unlike most players traded around the deadline, LaVine doesn’t pose a flight risk at the end of the season as he’s under contract for at least one more full season, along with a 2026-2027 player option attached.
More Pistons on SI
Former NBA Champion's Two-Word Cade Cunningham Statement
Detroit Pistons’ Ausar Thompson First to Post Statline in NBA History
Pistons Guard's Blunt Statement on Anthony Edwards' Career-High
Detroit Pistons Making Series of Roster Moves Before Blazers Matchup