Pelicans Officially Announce Hiring of Detroit Pistons Legend
Not long after parting ways with David Griffin, the New Orleans Pelicans handed over the keys to Joe Dumars. On Wednesday, the Pelicans officially announced the hiring of the Detroit Pistons legend.
Dumars will begin his job as the Pelicans’ Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations on April 21.
On Wednesday, Pelicans Governor Gayle Benson released a statement:
“Joe’s achievements as a renowned Hall of Fame player, NBA champion and front office executive are indisputable. I have a great deal of respect for what Joe has already accomplished as a player and executive, but more importantly I admire his character and leadership. His vast experience and relationships throughout the NBA, along with his strong leadership qualities, will have a tremendous impact on our organization and our goal of winning an NBA championship. While at the league, he was involved in every aspect of basketball operations and got unparalleled perspective and knowledge of the most effective personnel, strategy and tactics throughout the league. That will benefit our team immediately as we move forward. I am delighted to welcome Joe, his wife Debbie, and their children Jordan and Aren to the Pelicans.”
For most of Dumars’ NBA journey, he’s been with the Pistons. In 1985, Dumars was drafted 18th overall to the organization and spent every season with the team until his retirement in 1999. Dumars’ playing career lasted over 1,000 games. He averaged 16 points, five assists, and two rebounds through 14 seasons.
As a player, Dumars was a six-time All-Star and two-time NBA Champion. After calling it a career on the playing stage, Dumars jumped into Detroit’s front office, where he found success quickly.
In 2002-2003, Dumars was named the NBA’s Executive of the Year. He’s credited for building the Pistons’ 2004 NBA Championship roster. Detroit would make it to the Eastern Conference Finals six times in a row from 2003 to 2008. The Pistons were crowned Eastern Conference Champions twice.
After wrapping up his time with the Pistons officially in 2014, Dumars fired up a front office journey with the Sacramento Kings in 2019, holding multiple positions until 2022. Since then, Dumars has been serving a position with the NBA as the Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations.
“First and foremost, I want to thank Mrs. Benson for giving me the honor and privilege to lead the Pelicans basketball operations group,” Dumars said in a statement. “As a Louisiana native, this is truly a full circle moment. I grew up as a Saints fan and the first AAU basketball team I played on at 16 years old was based in New Orleans, so this opportunity is very special to me on a personal level. I look forward to being a part of the Pelicans organization, and building a team that proudly represents our fans on the court and in our community.”