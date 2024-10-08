Phoenix Suns’ Injury Report Includes 2 Players vs. Detroit Pistons
A Tuesday night preseason battle between the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons will miss a couple of key contributors for the visiting squad.
According to Suns on SI, Phoenix is expected to be without Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic.
Allen is reportedly tending to a personal matter. Nurkic is dealing with a finger injury, which has him out for at least a week, according to the report.
The two teams will tip-off at 7 PM ET at a neutral site at Michigan State.
This preseason marks the start of the second run for Allen on the Suns. After spending several seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Allen appeared in 75 games for Phoenix last year.
The veteran sharpshooter drilled 46 percent of his threes on six attempts per game last year. Allen accounted for 14 points per game, knocking down nearly half of his shots. He also came down with four rebounds per game and dished out three assists on a nightly basis.
As for Nurkic, he’s also headed into year two for Phoenix. After starting his career with the Denver Nuggets, Nurkic was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers, where he established himself as a productive starting center. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his progress at times.
Last year, the Suns brought on Nurkic to start in 76 games during the regular season. The Bosnian big man scored 11 points per game on 51 percent shooting from the field. He averaged a double-double by coming down with 11 rebounds per game.
While the Pistons won’t see Phoenix’s full rotation through the first couple of quarters, they look forward to another big test in the preseason. On Sunday, Detroit rolled out its new system under J.B. Bickerstaff for the first time against the Milwaukee Bucks. While they started slow, the Pistons bounced back and pulled off a dominant win.
Detroit will look to build on that on Tuesday.
More Pistons on SI
Pistons Veteran Has Ultimate Praise for Cade Cunningham
Pistons Rookie Reacts to His First Day of NBA Training Camp
Cade Cunningham Opens up on Having Fully Healthy Offseason