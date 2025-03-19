Pistons' Cade Cunningham Keeping Statistical Pace With Luka Doncic

DETROIT'S MOTORCADE. 🏎️



Cade Cunningham joined Oscar Robertson (1960-63) & Luka Dončić (2018-21) as the ONLY players to tally at least 4,300 PTS, 1,000 REB, and 1,400 AST through their first 200 games! pic.twitter.com/lVYjcvMv5K