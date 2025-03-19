Pistons' Cade Cunningham Keeping Statistical Pace With Luka Doncic
After completing a massive turnaround this season, there are countless storylines to look at when it comes to the Detroit Pistons. That said, the primary talking point is Cade Cunningham making the jump to a star-caliber player in the NBA.
In his fourth season, Cunningham has taken a massive step forward in his development. He's proven capable of being the central hub of the Pistons' offense, becoming one of the league's top all-around talents in the process. Through 64 appearances this year, the former No. 1 pick is averaging 25.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 9.3 APG.
As he continues his breakout campaign, Cunningham joined a pair of high-level guards in NBA history. He is one of three players to record 4,300 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 1,400 assists in his first 200 career games. The others to achieve this feat are Hall of Famer Oscar Roberston and LA Lakers star Luka Doncic.
The biggest takeaway from Cunningham's heightened play this season is what it has done for the Pistons. He is not a top draft pick putting up big numbers on a bad team. Instead, his improved play has led to Detroit drastically climbing the standings. After finishing with the NBA's worst record in 2024, the Pistons are knocking on the door of a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference.
Cunningham's leap this season landed him on an All-Star team this year, and more accolades could be on his way. In a few weeks, the young guard will have a chance to further cement himself as a star by showcasing his talents under the bright lights of the postseason.
