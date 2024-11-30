Pistons Can Eliminate Multiple Teams in NBA Cup Game vs Pacers
The Detroit Pistons could take out quite a few teams on Friday night when they take on the Indiana Pacers for some NBA Cup action.
So far, the Pistons have remained undefeated through two games of tournament play. They took down the Miami Heat with a nail-biting victory, then remained unbeaten after taking out the Toronto Raptors.
The final tournament group play outing for Detroit will take place on December 3, against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are the only other team without a loss in East Group B. Right now, the Pistons have a steep hill to climb, as the Bucks have a 29-point differential, while the Pistons have six.
In order to keep their hopes of advancing alive and well, the Pistons would surely benefit from remaining undefeated with a win against the Pacers on Friday. If they can take down Indiana, the Pistons could knock out a few other teams as well.
Elimination Scenarios on Friday
- Indiana Pacers would be eliminated by losing to the Pistons
- Miami Heat would be eliminated if the Pistons win
- Boston Celtics would be eliminated with a loss and a Pistons win
- Chicago Bulls would be eliminated with a loss and a Pistons win
The Pistons and the Pacers met back in October. For the fifth straight game between the two teams, the Pacers came away with a victory, defeating the Pistons 115-109.
It took some time for the Pistons to finally get a win after the season-opener against Indiana, but once they did, they put the NBA on notice as they’ve looked much more improved after last year’s disappointing campaign.
The Pistons and the Pacers are set to tip-off at 8 PM ET.