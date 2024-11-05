Pistons Center Going Viral for Revenge Block on Lakers’ LeBron James
Coming off their win over the Brooklyn Nets Sunday, the Detroit Pistons quickly returned home for the second leg of a back-to-back. They’d be playing host to LeBron James and the LA Lakers.
For most of the Pistons, it was just another name on the schedule. However, for one individual, it marked another meeting with LeBron since their prolific encounter. Two years ago, the 20-time All-Star got into a big scuffle with Isaiah Stewart after causing him to bleed with an elbow. The ordeal was lengthy, as the Pistons forward charged LeBron multiple times.
Stewart ended up getting ejected following this ordeal, but managed to get some revenge on the Lakers star. LeBron tried driving on Stewart, but was met at the rim with a strong block.
After spending last season at the power forward position, Stewart finds himself back at center for the Pistons under J.B. Bickerstaff. With no true backups for Jalen Duren on the roster, the homegrown product slid back to a position that is more natural for him.
While he might be undersized for a center, Stewart makes up for it with physical nature. He is not afraid to move people around below the rim, which has made him an effective small-ball options for the Pistons.
Heading into Monday’s game, Stewart is averaging 3.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 1.9 APG. In terms of defensive prowess, his best individual performance came against the Miami Heat when he recorded 15 rebounds.
Aside from picking up a block on LeBron, Stewart’s real chance at revenge is helping the Pistons upset the Lakers to secure back-to-back wins.