Pistons' Jalen Duren Striving to Become Modern NBA Center
Over his first three season with the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Duren has made an impact as hyper-athletic big man who is a nightly double-double threat. Despite establishing himself as a force around the rim, the 21-year-old is doing his best to get with the times.
In the modern era of the NBA, the center position has undergone a massive transformation. At one point, it looked as though the big man was going extinct. However, players have been able to adapt and its led to a resurgance.
Centers have found new ways to be effective in the data-driven era, mainly when it comes to outside shooting. 20 years ago, it would have been unheard of for a big man to step out beyond the arc. Now, it has almost become a necessity to hang around.
Duren is well aware of this, and is making sure he doesn't get tossed to the wayside due to certain limitations.
Following the second day of training camp Wednesday, countless members of the Pistons hung around to get some individual work in. Among those to do so was Duren, who was seen working on his jump shooting.
In his first three seasons in the NBA, Duren has attempted a total of six three-pointers. With it being a major focus of his behind-the-scenes training, that could change over the course of the next few years.
During media day on Monday, Duren opened up on trying to become more of an outside threat for Detroit moving forward.
"Going to start putting them up now, I got the green light now," Duren said jokingly. "But for real though, just working on it, staying consistent, staying in the gym, getting back to the fundamentals, the basics...Just locking in on it everyday, trying to progress as a player."
Last year, the Pistons brought in esteemed shooting coach Fred Vinson to join the staff. This was seen as a move to help the perimeter players, but Duren is someone who could benefit as well. Over the years, we've seen countless examples of centers adding a three-point shot as their career went on. The biggest example being LA Clippers big man Brook Lopez.
Duren being able to stretch the floor would add a whole new dynamic to the Pistons' offense and his two-man game with Cade Cunningham. However, at this moment in time, it is still very much a work in progess.
