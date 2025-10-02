Jalen Duren Has Big Aspirations for Detroit Pistons Career
The Detroit Pistons have officially started training camp, and one player to look out for this upcoming season is 21-year-old Jalen Duren. This marks his fourth year in the NBA, and the 13th overall pick in the 2022 draft, put in some work this offseason.
During media day this past Monday, he talked about the state that he currently is in, focusing heavily on physical conditioning.
“The whole summer has been about keeping my body right, getting my body right in the best shape possible,” he said. “I think this is the best I’ve felt. Body fat is down, strength is up, and the whole summer is just about progressing going into year four, becoming a better basketball player, understanding the game, and becoming a bigger role for this team.”
Duren has settled into an accomplished presence on the court for the Pistons as one of the go-to guys who excels on the board and in the paint. He possesses a high IQ as a big man and has shown that passing is in his bag, too. Last season, he averaged 11.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Over the course of the last three seasons, the pick-and-roll action with Cade Cunningham has easily become one of the Pistons’ tried-and-true offensive weapons and is a direct result of their chemistry growing stronger each year.
Jalen’s Love for Detroit
Beyond the stat sheet, it's evident that Duren's loyalty to the Motor City remains the same. While answering a wide range of questions during media day, something that stood out in particular was his reflection of Detroit playing a huge part in shaping him. He spoke about his connection to the city and the fans, even putting it out there that he'd like to stay in a Pistons jersey long-term.
“Detroit has become like home," Duren said. "Plan to spend my whole career here. "
"The fans, the city, everybody has I feel like has embraced me. I'm a guy who kinda likes to move around, so, everywhere I went in the city over these last couple of years, it's always been love... it's always been love and I want to reciprocate that. I want to give everything I have to this organization, to this city and to show them that I love them back."
Looking Ahead
The first regular season game will tip-off on October 22nd, and Jalen Duren's impact throughout the season will be pivotal in their effort to pick up where they left off. He and the rest of the team are locked in, staying true to their goal of bringing a championship to Detroit.
