Pistons' New Addition Already Buying Into Defensive Philosophy
Since they didn't make a big splash like many clamored for them to do, the Detroit Pistons' offense didn't get much attention over the summer. While Trajan Langdon continued to make upgrades in the margins, one of the new additions seems to be a seamless fit.
One of the many reasons why the Pistons were able to triple their win total last season was defense. With guys like Isaiah Stewart, Ausar Thompson, Jalen Duren, and rookie Ron Holland leading the charge, Detroit was able to bring back an in-your-face style of play that many have grown accustomed to seeing from the franchise.
As the team prepares for the 2026 campaign, one incoming player is ready to provide a boost in this facet of the game.
Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson got most of the shine when it came to the Pistons' additions, but there was another signing that Langdon made this offseason. That being bring in veteran forward Javonte Green on a one-year deal.
Following stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers last year, the 6-foot-4 wing will try and help the Pistons remain in the hunt in the Eastern Conference.
Since entering the NBA back in 2019, Green has prided himself on impacting the game with his defense. This makes him a strong fit in Detroit's supporting cast, joining a group of players who are very engaged on that end of the floor.
While speaking with reporters Wednesday after the second day of training camp, Green briefly touched on his defensive approach. He noted that exhausting and frustrating his opponents is something he strives for every time he is on the floor.
"It's something that I look forward to, just being tough," Green said. "If you can take somebody soul, take them out the game. It's something that brings me happiness, making somebody quit, so, just feel like that's what these guys bring."
With this mindset, Green has a chance to be an X-factor in his first season in Detroit. With guys like Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey on the roster, the Pistons have enough offensive firepower to stay afloat. If they surround this duo with an array of players looking to wear down opponents on defense, it should help them remain a threat in the East moving forward.
