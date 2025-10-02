J.B. Bickerstaff Eager to Maximize Pistons Addition's Versatility
In the midst of making upgrades to the Detroit Pistons' supporting cast, Trajan Langdon brought in a player with close ties to J.B. Bickerstaff. Now reunited, he is excited about what his presence can do for the young squad as they attempt to keep climbing up the Eastern Conference standings.
In light of Dennis Schroder and Tim Hardaway Jr.'s departures in free agency, the Pistons found themselves in need of some backcourt depth. Langdon addressed this by bringing in veteran guard Caris LeVert.
LeVert has bounced around the league and now finds himself on a Pistons team with big aspirations. One thing that will make this transition easy for him is his relationship with Bickerstaff. Having spent three years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he is well aware of what his coach will be looking for.
Since media day, Bickerstaff has praised the addition of LeVert on numerous occasions. Following the first day of training camp on Tuesday, he dove more into how the veteran will be able to uplift the group.
Well aware of LeVert's range of talents, Bickerstaff is aiming to maximize his versatility as a key contributor off the bench.
"He can initiate offense and he’s really good as a second side attacker," Bickerstaff said. "We’re going to use his versatility, but he can do so many different things and not just for himself. Having spent so much time with him, he’s a really good playmaker and passer."
LeVert began last season with the Cavaliers, but was later dealt to the Atlanta Hawks at the trade deadline. Across 64 appearances for both teams, he averaged 12.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 3.4 APG.
Looking ahead to this season, the Pistons are going to be relying on LeVert's versatility. While he isn't a true point guard or playmaker, it's something he'll need to do for this team. The Pistons have no clear option at backup point guard, meaning multiple players will have to provide facilitation when Cade Cunningham is off the floor. Among those likely to be doing so is LeVert.
If the veteran guard is able to provide scoring and creation off the bench, LeVert has a chance to be a key member of Detroit's supporting cast in 2026.
