Pistons Forward Continuing to Use Playoffs as A Learning Experience
After losing him towards the end of his rookie season due to a blood clot, Ausar Thompson was able to return to the Detroit Pistons in the early stages of the 2025 campaign. As he prepares for his third season with the franchise, he's been looking to use his recent experience as a springboard for his development.
Despite missing an extended period of time, Thompson quickly made an impact for the Pistons upon making his return. Not only did he fill the box score on a nightly basis, but he also showed the potential of being a high-level defender for years to come.
Thompson's perimeter defense was on full display during the postseason against the New York Knicks. He was tasked with being the primary matchup for Jalen Brunson, where he managed to make life tough for the star guard.
Following his first healthy offseason in the pros, Thompson is looking to take a big step forward for the Pistons in 2026.
On Tuesday, the Pistons began their ramp-up for the upcoming season with the start of training camp. Following the first day of action, Thompson spoke to reporters about the work he put in over the summer. He noted that he watched a lot of film from the postseason to try and find ways he can improve as a defender.
"I watched a lot and I was like I could have stopped him here, could have been more disciplined here, could have been less aggressive here," Thompson told reporters. "Just picking my spots. I watched that and I feel I learned a lot from that."
Thompson also reflected on how beneficial it was to have a consistent assignment of such a talented player.
"It was great to go against such a great offensive player," Thompson continued. "He was averaging like 30, he has the ball a lot. To just be in the action every time I'm on the court, it was fun. I took it as a challenge."
Looking ahead to this season, defense is going to be one of the main ways Thompson helps raise the Pistons' ceiling. With his mix of size and athleticism, he has the capabilities of being a versatile perimeter defender. If he can develop into a lockdown defender Detroit can throw on opponents' top options, he'll solidify himself as a foundational piece for the Pistons moving forward.
