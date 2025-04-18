Pistons' Forward Reveals Preparation for Playoff Matchup vs Knicks
In their first postseason series in over six years, the Detroit Pistons find themselves facing off against the New York Knicks. Leading up to what should be a competitive matchup, the team is doing everything they can to be prepared for the heightened environment.
Knicks fans have a history of bringing energy to Madison Square Garden, especially when the team is playing well. Entering the postseason with championship aspirations, the historic venue is sure to be in a frenzy when this series kicks off on Saturday night.
Following practice on Thursday, Tobias Harris touched on some things the Pistons are doing to make sure they're ready to enter MSG this weekend. They conducted the whole session while pumping in loud crowd noise. The goal of this was to improve their communication on the floor, even when the stadium has reached a fever pitch.
"The Garden can get loud," Harris said. "I know that for sure. It's good, make us communicate, make us understand how we have to talk to each other. We're NBA players, these type of environments are huge, it's what we live for. This is how we kind of go out and show people what we're about."
Heading into the playoffs, Harris is someone the Pistons are going to rely on heavily for multiple reasons. Not only is he one of the few players who has competed in the postseason, but he understands what it's like to go up against this Knicks team. Last year, he was part of a highly competitive first-round series with New York as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.
In just a few short days, the Pistons will head to MSG in hopes of stealing a game on the road to aid them in their pursuit of pulling off an upset.