Pistons Guard ‘Imagined’ as Potential Trade Target for 2 NBA Teams
Following an unexpected blockbuster deal between the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves recently, there hasn’t been a lot of smoke in the trade market for the Detroit Pistons and the rest of the NBA.
Of course, that will likely change as the season plays on.
Being that the Pistons are on the younger side and known to be in the midst of a rebuild, they are typically seen as a team that’s ready to wheel and deal. In recent years, Detroit has parted ways with veteran players who were better suited to winning situations.
This year, they could shake things up and decide to move on from some of their younger and developing prospects if they aren’t sold on the future of said player(s). While there currently isn’t any real smoke surrounding the Pistons in the trade market, there has been enough offseason speculation about the potential of a Jaden Ivey trade to talk about.
Grant Hughes at Bleacher Report keeps the talks alive late in the offseason, as he recently imagined two potential trade suitors for Ivey.
Who Are the Possible Targets?
Chicago Bulls
Would a Pistons rival want one of the division’s young guards? Hughes believes the Bulls could be more patient with Ivey’s development at this stage.
“The Bulls can afford to be more patient with the former No. 5 pick's shooting issues. Chicago needs young talent but shouldn't be in the business of sending out draft equity, which makes the out-of-favor Ivey a worthwhile target.”
Washington Wizards
Going to D.C. would be a move from one rebuilding squad to another. Last season, the Pistons and the Wizards traded spaces at times for the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards haven’t gotten much better going into the 2024-2025 run.
“When you're as early in the rebuild process as the Wizards, you can afford to take risks on second-draft prospects. Ivey is one such option.”
Should the Pistons Be on Call?
One thing that’s become clear in today’s NBA era is that not many players are truly untouchable. If the Pistons have any—there’s one—and it’s Cade Cunningham.
As for Ivey, he’s intriguing enough to keep around and develop further. But the Pistons shouldn’t be hesitant to listen to offers for the young guard if they are there.
Don’t get it confused, though, Detroit shouldn’t be actively shopping Ivey at this time. After taking the guard fifth overall in 2022, Ivey has shown promise through two seasons, averaging 16 points in 151 games.
While the Pistons need to see the young veteran in action for a long stretch throughout the regular season to be sold on his development, through two preseason games, Ivey looks ready to take a positive step.
After games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns, Ivey is currently averaging 19 points on 57 percent shooting from the field in the preseason. He’s thrown up four threes per game, successfully making 57 percent of them.
If his preseason level of play can be maintained, the Pistons would surely be thrilled with their homegrown prospect in year three.
More Pistons on SI
Pistons Veteran Has Ultimate Praise for Cade Cunningham
Pistons Rookie Reacts to His First Day of NBA Training Camp
Cade Cunningham Opens up on Having Fully Healthy Offseason