Pistons News: Jalen Duren’s Social Media Post at Start of NBA Camp
Four weeks ago, Jalen Duren declared summer to be over on Instagram.
On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons veteran made it clear he’s looking forward to year three in the NBA with a post on Instagram.
Jalen Duren: “3rd time around #PPIP”
The 2024-2025 NBA season marks the third run for Duren, and it’s a critical one for the young big.
When Duren joined the Pistons out of Memphis, he was selected as the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Of course, the Pistons expected the young center to show plenty of promise right away, but he landed on a team with low expectations.
Duren’s rookie season featured a 17-65 record for the Pistons. It was the final season of the Dwane Casey era, as the head coach moved to a front-office role.
As a rookie, Duren averaged nine points on 65 percent shooting from the field. He accounted for nine rebounds and one block per game.
The Pistons regressed during Duren’s sophomore season. In their first year under head coach Monty Williams, the Pistons failed to exceed 15 wins. On a bright note, Duren improved his production.
In 61 games, the young center produced 14 points per game on 62 percent from the field. He came down with 12 rebounds on a nightly basis while blocking nearly one shot per game.
With J.B. Bickerstaff in charge, the Pistons’ revamped coaching staff expects more out of Duren in year three. The 20-year-old appears to be ready for the challenge as he gets ready for another season, which has higher expectations attached across the board.
More Pistons on SI
Pistons Veteran Has Ultimate Praise for Cade Cunningham
Pistons Rookie Reacts to His First Day of NBA Training Camp
Cade Cunningham Opens up on Having Fully Healthy Offseason