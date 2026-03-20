How the Detroit Pistons Are Looking for Season Sweep Against Golden State Warriors

The Detroit Pistons were victorious in their first game without star Cade Cunningham, as they beat the Washington Wizards 117-95 on Thursday to reach 50 wins for the first time since the 2007-08 regular season.

Now, the Pistons return home to Detroit, where they’ll face their first true test without Cunningham, against the Golden State Warriors.

With recent devastating injuries to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have experienced several bumps in the road this season as they enter Friday night’s matchup with a 33-36 overall record and hold the final spot in the Western Conference for the play-in tournament.

The Pistons are looking to finish the regular-season sweep of the Warriors, winning their first meeting against Golden State, 131-124 in San Francisco back on Jan. 30.

Pistons Face First True Test Without Cade Cunningham

Mar 17, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

With Cunningham out, Jalen Duren has become the top scoring option for the Pistons. In the first game without Cunningham, Duren led the Pistons, scoring 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals, shooting 60 percent from the field, leading Detroit to a 117-95 road win over the Washington Wizards.

It was also Duren’s fifth straight game of recording a double-double as he looks to keep that streak alive against the Warriors on Friday night. Duren has become the leader of the Pistons with Cunningham out, and his performance heading down the final stretch of the regular season will help Detroit to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they remain hopeful that their star player can return for the playoffs.

Following their win over the Wizards, the Pistons are four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. 13 games remain for the Pistons in the regular season, as a win over the Warriors will get Detroit one step closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Players to Watch For Warriors

Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kristaps Porzingis (7) reacts after being fouled against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

During the absence of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have been led by midseason trade acquisition Kristaps Porzingis. During this season with both the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors, Porzingis is averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has also made impressive strides for Golden State in his third NBA season. Podziemski is averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for the Warriors.

The Pistons look to complete the regular-season series sweep of the Warriors on Friday night. The tip-off between the Pistons and Warriors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena.