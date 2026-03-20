How the Detroit Pistons Are Looking for Season Sweep Against Golden State Warriors
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The Detroit Pistons were victorious in their first game without star Cade Cunningham, as they beat the Washington Wizards 117-95 on Thursday to reach 50 wins for the first time since the 2007-08 regular season.
Now, the Pistons return home to Detroit, where they’ll face their first true test without Cunningham, against the Golden State Warriors.
With recent devastating injuries to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have experienced several bumps in the road this season as they enter Friday night’s matchup with a 33-36 overall record and hold the final spot in the Western Conference for the play-in tournament.
The Pistons are looking to finish the regular-season sweep of the Warriors, winning their first meeting against Golden State, 131-124 in San Francisco back on Jan. 30.
Pistons Face First True Test Without Cade Cunningham
With Cunningham out, Jalen Duren has become the top scoring option for the Pistons. In the first game without Cunningham, Duren led the Pistons, scoring 24 points, 11 rebounds, and two steals, shooting 60 percent from the field, leading Detroit to a 117-95 road win over the Washington Wizards.
It was also Duren’s fifth straight game of recording a double-double as he looks to keep that streak alive against the Warriors on Friday night. Duren has become the leader of the Pistons with Cunningham out, and his performance heading down the final stretch of the regular season will help Detroit to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, as they remain hopeful that their star player can return for the playoffs.
Following their win over the Wizards, the Pistons are four games ahead of the Boston Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. 13 games remain for the Pistons in the regular season, as a win over the Warriors will get Detroit one step closer to securing the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
Players to Watch For Warriors
During the absence of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have been led by midseason trade acquisition Kristaps Porzingis. During this season with both the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors, Porzingis is averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.
Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has also made impressive strides for Golden State in his third NBA season. Podziemski is averaging 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game for the Warriors.
The Pistons look to complete the regular-season series sweep of the Warriors on Friday night. The tip-off between the Pistons and Warriors is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Little Caesars Arena.
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Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17