Pistons' Opportunity to Secure All-Star Upgrade Could Arise
Following their drastic turnaround last season, the Detroit Pistons found themselves at a bit of a crossroads. On the one hand, they could have stockpiled their assets and made a sizable upgrade to pair with budding superstar Cade Cunningham. Trajan Langdon opted to go the other route, keeping Detroit's core intact to see if they can continue growing together.
Many called for Langdon to be aggressive in the market, feeling it's time to find a legitimate running mate for Cunningham to put Detroit over the top. He remains patient in his approach, wanting a larger sample size with the core before making any drastic decisions.
With the start of the season just around the corner, it's likely Langdon has a change of heart anytime soon. That said, he might consider a change in approach at the trade deadline depending on how the Pistons open the year.
When it came to targets for the Pistons, the most common name thrown around this summer was Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. According to recent developments, it looks like the former All-Star could be made available.
In a recent column, Sports Illustrated's NBA insider Chris Mannix broke down some of the top storylines heading into the upcoming season. He touched on Markkanen's future with the Jazz, noting that the team might look to move him at this year's deadline.
"Lauri Markkanen is the name I hear most frequently," Mannix wrote. "Utah passed on an offer from Golden State for Markkanen in the summer of 2024, believing a stronger market would materialize. It didn’t, and right now there is a belief that the Jazz are very open for business on their 28-year-old ex-All-Star."
If the Jazz decide to move on from Markkanen, it creates an opportunity for Langdon to leave his mark on his time in Detroit. This would be his first major swing since taking over the front office, and one that could yield big results.
Markkanen, 28, is a near-perfect co-star for Cunningham. He provides a strong scoring punch and outside shooting while not commanding the ball a lot. This allows the Pistons' star to remain the centerpiece of the offense while also having a high-level talent to lead the charge with him.
Only time will tell if Utah does part with Markkanen, but if they do, it's something the Pistons should strongly consider.
