Pistons Playoff Watch: Milwaukee Bucks Getting Reinforcements
In the home stretch of the regular season, the Detroit Pistons find themselves in a tight race for playoff positioning. With just a handful of games to go, they remain neck-and-neck with the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings.
The Pistons don't have to worry about the play-in tournament, as they are slated to finish with a top-six seed. That said, there is still a window of opportunity to secure fifth place. Detroit does have some ground to cover, though. Following their loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Pistons trail the Bucks by one-and-a-half games.
With the playoffs looming, the Bucks find themselves vastly shorthanded. However, they are on the cusp of getting some major reinforcements. After serving a 25-game suspension for failing the NBA's anti-drug policy, Bobby Portis is set to return for Milwaukee.
Portis has long been a key member of the Bucks, solidifying himself as one of the best reserve players in the league. Prior to his suspension, the veteran big man was averaging 13.7 PPG and 8.3 RPG while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc.
Getting Portis back should provide a jolt for the Bucks, as they are in need of any production they can get outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee currently finds themself without the services of Damian Lillard as the star guard deals with a blood clot diagnosis.
Even though they have little time to make up ground on the Bucks, the schedule has played out in the Pistons' favor. They are slated to play Milwaukee not once but twice to close out the regular season. Given the current state of the standings, these are sure to be competitive matchups.
If the Pistons remain in sixth place, they'll take on Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round. Climbing to fifth place would result in them squaring off against the Indiana Pacers to kick off the postseason.