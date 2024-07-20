Pistons Rookie Credits Young Veteran Teammate for Early Advice
The Detroit Pistons haven’t had a lot of stability when it comes to veteran leaders in recent seasons. While they’ve seen a lot of seasoned vets come in, they seem to go just as quick, as the Pistons’ rebuild has been in effect.
Next season should be a lot different. While the Pistons remain a young squad, they added a handful of veterans who hope to have an impact during the 2024-2025 run.
And even with the newly-acquired veterans such as Tobias Harris, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Malik Beasley, the Pistons seem to have young homegrown players quickly developing into vocal leaders as well.
Recently, Detroit’s first-round pick Ron Holland credited a sophomore guard for offering some early advice before training camp approaches.
“I talked to Cade [Cunningham] a little bit, but [Marcus Sasser] has been giving me a lot of game,” Holland told The Athletic recently. “One thing he’s told me about is the rookie duties. He told me to prepare for that, don’t turn nothing down, because the veterans will end up taking care of you one day.”
Just last year, Sasser was in a position similar to Holland. While he didn’t land in Detroit as a lottery selection, Sasser joined the organization as the 25th overall pick. Despite being a later selection, the state of the Pistons allowed Sasser to grow up quickly in NBA terms.
Not only did he avoid the NBA G League route in year one, but he made 71 appearances with the main roster while averaging 19 minutes on the floor. He even picked up 11 starts throughout his rookie campaign.
A player like Sasser having a role of being a vocal veteran an offering advice isn’t typical, but it’s ideal. As Holland navigates through his first set of NBA action out in Las Vegas for Summer League, he has the sophomore Sasser by his side offering tips ahead of his rookie effort.
The Pistons will invest big in Holland after using up their fifth-overall pick on the NBA G League Ignite standout. With the NBA’s developmental program, Holland made 15 appearances. He averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes of action before ending his season prematurely due to an injury.
Healthy again and competing in the Summer League, Holland anticipates a role on the Pistons’ roster in year one.