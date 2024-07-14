Pistons Rookie Shows Shooting Range in Summer League Debut vs. Sixers
Saturday was an important day for the Detroit Pistons. As they faced the Philadelphia 76ers for their NBA Summer League opener out in Las Vegas, tip-off came hours after the organization inked a deal with its second-round pick, Bobi Klintman.
For his first set of Summer League action, Klintman wasted no time putting his value on display.
Drawing the start at forward, Klintman checked in for 28 minutes against the Sixers. He attempted ten shots from the field and put up seven shots from beyond the arc. Klintman hit on over 40 percent of his threes on high volume. From the field, he knocked down 50 percent of his shots, scoring 13 points.
Klintman came second in scoring next to Detroit’s top draft pick in 2024, Ron Holland.
In addition to his scoring, Klintman dished out five assists. Defensively, he produced five rebounds and one steal.
The Wake Forest product’s shooting will be something the Pistons are going to pay close attention to this summer. With a plan to build a supporting cast of reliable shooters to surround Cade Cunningham with, Klintman’s ability to stretch the floor could certainly help Detroit’s spacing in 2024-2025.
The 21-year-old Klintman became the 37th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. As the Pistons traded up with the Minnesota Timberwolves hours before the start of the second round, they landed the rights to Klintman.
Coming out of Wake Forest, Kilintman had 33 NCAA games under his belt. Averaging 21 minutes off the bench, Klintman produced five points and five rebounds per game while shooting 37 percent from deep.
The Pistons announced Klintman signed a standard deal with the team on Saturday. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the rookie has four years on his deal, with his salary partially guaranteed.
So far, the second-rounder is off to a decent start in the 2024 NBA Summer League.
