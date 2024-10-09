Pistons Standout Works With Ausar Thompson on Three-Point Shot
A few players sat out for the Detroit Pistons during the first two preseason games against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. One of them happened to be Ausar Thompson, who hasn’t been cleared to return since getting shut down late last season.
The Pistons currently don’t have a timeline for a return set for Thompson, but that hasn’t stopped the young veteran from working on a critical area in need of improvement.
After his team gets at it in training camp, Thompson has been working hard on improving with his three-point shooting after the sessions. Nothing about that changed on Monday when the Pistons returned to the practice court following their blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
This time around, Jaden Ivey joined in on the post-practice action.
Improving in the three-point shooting department is key for the Pistons this season. Last season, the Pistons were bottom three in the NBA for team three-point percentage.
Not only did they attempt to improve in that department by adding some key veterans in the offseason, but the Pistons continue to hold out hope for some of their young players to improve themselves.
Thompson averaged 19 percent from beyond the arc during his rookie season. As for Ivey, he knocked down 34 percent of his threes on five attempts per game.
Thompson soon hopes to get out on the floor to put his shot to work after spending the summer working closely with Fred Vinson and the rest of the Pistons’ new coaching staff.
As for Ivey, he has put together two impressive preseason showings so far this offseason.
