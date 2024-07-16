Ron Holland Injury Update After Missing Pistons vs. Rockets
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons resumed their 2024 NBA Summer League action with a game against the Houston Rockets. The team’s first-round pick, Ron Holland, was noticeably absent from the game.
Considering the way Holland’s lone run with the NBA G League Ignite ended last season, his health has been under a microscope since the Pistons made him the fifth-overall pick in this year’s draft.
Fortunately, it appears that Holland’s absence on Monday night was just a precaution.
According to The Athletic’s James Edwards, Holland “isn’t nursing an injury.” His absence was due to rest, as the Pistons have a matchup to compete in on Tuesday as well.
Detroit will battle it out against the Chicago Bulls for the second night of a back-to-back. Barring any unexpected changes, Holland is on pace to play.
Unsurprisingly, the Pistons are searching for balance when it comes to getting Holland the proper minutes to get his feet wet with some NBA action while looking to avoid fatigue and injuries.
Over the weekend, the Pistons’ Summer League team opened up the run with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Holland got the start at forward, checking in for 24 minutes.
During his shift, Holland put up 15 shots from the field, two of which came from beyond the arc. He was unsuccessful on both attempts from deep and made five of his shots from the field. Hitting on all but one of his six shots from the charity stripe, Holland produced 15 points in his debut, leading Detroit.
The rookie forward also came down with seven rebounds, snatched one steal, and blocked two shots on the defensive of the floor.
If all goes as expected, Holland should be suiting up for Detroit’s third Summer League game on Tuesday night. The Pistons are searching for their second win after taking down the Rockets 87-73.
Read More Detroit Pistons on SI
Pistons Add Former Lakers Head Coach
Cade Cunningham Reacts to Signing Extension With Pistons