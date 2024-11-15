Scottie Barnes’ Status for NBA Cup Game Between Pistons-Raptors
The Detroit Pistons are searching for another NBA Cup win on Friday night. They face a Toronto Raptors team that will be down a handful of players, including their All-Star Scottie Barnes.
According to Toronto’s injury report, Barnes remains out against the Pistons on Friday. The veteran is dealing with an orbital fracture,
As the Raptors prepared for their matchup against the Pistons, Barnes was spotted doing drills in practice. During his workout session, the veteran was sporting a mask to protect his face. According to Raptors on SI, Barnes has not been cleared for contact and won’t have another evaluation until next week at the earliest.
This season, Barnes has just four games under his belt. Coming off of his All-Star campaign last season, Barnes started the year with similar averages.
Seeing the court for around 33 minutes per night, Barnes has produced 19 points per game on 46 percent shooting. He also came down with eight rebounds per night and dished out six assists per outing.
With Barnes the Raptors had achieved a record of 1-3. Without him, they haven’t fared much better.
Through their first 12 games of the season, the Raptors have gone 2-12. Their slide isn’t surprising, considering they’ve been known to be approaching a rebuild. Although they remain sold on the future of Barnes, they probably didn’t expect a ton of success with him in the lineup this year. Without him, they ranked 15th in the Eastern Conference.
Currently, the Raptors sit last in their NBA Cup group as well. Meanwhile, the Pistons place second after collecting a dramatic win at home against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.
The Pistons and the Raptors are set to tip-off at 7 PM ET.
More 76ers on SI
Joel Embiid Reverses Stance on Back-to-Backs
Jared McCain Joins Exclusive Scoring Company
Nick Nurse Unveils Joel Embiid’s Minutes Plan