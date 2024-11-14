Raptors Share Health Update For Scottie Barnes & Injured Group
The Toronto Raptors appear to be on the mend.
All five of Toronto's injured players were seen participating in workout drills following practice on Thursday afternoon as the group continues to slowly work toward a return. None is expected to be back this week, but it's not expected to be too much longer before reinforcements arrive for the Raptors.
Scottie Barnes was seen doing drills with a black mask on as he works his way back from an orbital bone fracture. He has yet to be cleared for contact and will be reevaluated next week before a more definitive timeline is released.
Immanuel Quickley was working out exclusively with his right hand while wearing a protective sleeve on his left elbow as he tends to a UCL sprain. He's going to be reevaluated in a week before the organization determines his next steps.
Bruce Brown has yet to be cleared for contact but appears to be progressing as he works toward his season debut following offseason knee surgery. He did weight training off to the side following practice Thursday as he tries to strengthen his ailing right knee.
Kelly Olynyk has also not been cleared for contact but was seen shooting around following practice. He has yet to play this season as he battles a back injury he's been tending to since the preseason.
Ja'Kobe Walter will have a follow-up appointment on his injured AC joint on Tuesday before the organization will share a further update on his health status.
Toronto will open a back-to-back on Friday night when the Detroit Pistons come to town at 7 p.m. ET. It'll be a getaway game for the Raptors who will head out to Boston for Saturday night.