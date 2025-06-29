Should Pistons Monitor 3-Time All-Star Amid Recent Trade Rumors?
Heading into the offseason, the Detroit Pistons should be a team eager to make upgrades to the roster. Armed with the capital to swing a big trade, could a multi-time All-Star be on their radar?
One team that has wasted little time making adjustments is the Phoenix Suns. First, they went through a coaching change after parting with Mike Budenholzer. The front office then made drastic alterations to the roster last weekend when they traded Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
Following the KD trade, Bradley Beal is now the lone notable name in Phoenix who could be on the move this summer. Despite his shaky tenure with the Suns, it appears a market might still form for him. Earlier this week, insider John Gambadoro cited that there might be "a team or two" willing to make a deal for the three-time All-Star.
During his time with the Washington Wizards, Beal was a perennial 30-point-per-game scorer. However, that hasn't been the case with the Suns. Last season, he averaged 17.0 PPG and 3.7 APG on 38.6% shooting from beyond the arc.
While Beal could make sense as a proven scorer alongside Cade Cunningham, trading for him would be a risky move for the Pistons. Given his injury history and high salary, they are better off using their assets in a different move. That said, Beal is still a player Detroit should be keeping a close eye on. In the event he gets bought out by the Suns, he would be a good fit on a more team-friendly deal.
In the meantime, Trajan Langdon and the Pistons' front office are gearing up for what could be a busy free agency period.
