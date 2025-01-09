Stephen Curry’s Official Playing Status for Pistons-Warriors
A Thursday night battle between the Golden State Warriors and the Detroit Pistons was in danger of missing the presence of the superstar guard Stephen Curry from the jump.
As the Pistons battled against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, the Warriors were on their way to Michigan to meet with the Pistons on the second leg of their back-to-back.
When the Warriors revealed their injury report for Thursday, Curry’s name was on it. The veteran is reportedly dealing with knee inflammation. As a result, he was deemed questionable on the official injury report.
According to Steve Kerr, Curry will be cleared for action to take on the Pistons on Thursday.
Curry has made appearances in the Warriors’ last two games. In a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, Curry made 67 percent of his shots to score 26 points. Unfortunately for Golden State, Curry’s contributions didn’t make a difference. The Warriors suffered a blowout 30-point loss against the Kings.
In the following game against the Miami Heat, the Warriors didn’t do much better. Despite a 31-point, seven-rebound effort from Curry, the Warriors fell short with a 16-point loss against the Heat. With two losses in a row, the Warriors head into Thursday’s action with the Pistons with an 18-18 record.
NBA All-Star Voting Results
Hours before the Warriors and the Pistons are set to tip-off, the NBA revealed its second returns for fan voting ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star game. When it comes to Western Conference guards, Curry unsurprisingly, is near the front of the line.
Behind the Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Curry is No. 2 with 1.3 million votes. He is trailed by Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards, James Harden, Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox, Devin Booker, and Norman Powell.
Statistically, Curry is having a down compared to his last few seasons. In 29 games, the veteran guard is averaging 23 points on 45 percent shooting from the field. To no surprise, he remains one of the NBA’s most efficient three-point shooters, as he has averaged 42 percent from deep on 11 attempts per game.
On the other bench on Thursday, the Detroit Pistons have an NBA All-Star candidate in Cade Cunningham. Although Cunningham saw a slight dip in the second return, he remains in the top ten in the Eastern Conference backcourt picture.
With over 401,000 votes, Cunningham ranks seventh. He trails LaMelo Ball, Donovan Mitchell, Damian Lillard, Jalen Brunson, Trae Young, and Tyrese Maxey. Cunningham is just out in front of Jordan Poole, Darius Garland, and Tyler Herro.
This season, Cunningham is having a career-best year. In 33 games, the veteran guard is averaging 24 points on 45 percent shooting. From three, he’s hitting on 37 percent of his shots. Cunningham is also in the assists leader mix with 9.3 assists per game.
