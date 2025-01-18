Suns Reveal Bradley Beal’s Final Playing Status vs Detroit Pistons
A Saturday evening matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Detroit Pistons won’t include Bradley Beal.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Suns have ruled out Beal for the afternoon. Lately, the veteran guard has been dealing with a left ankle sprain.
Beal’s absence doesn’t come as a surprise. When the Suns submitted their injury report on Friday night, Beal was already downgraded to doubtful for the matchup.
The Pistons game will mark the second game in a row Beal will miss action. When the Suns paid a visit to the Washington Wizards two nights ago, Beal was ruled out for the first time since 2025 arrived.
Lately, Beal has taken on a bench role for Phoenix. As the Suns hit a skid to close out 2024, the organization figured a big lineup change could be beneficial. Beal joined the center Jusuf Nurkic in getting moved to the bench.
Just because Beal started coming off of the bench didn’t mean his minutes were going to fade. Through his first six games in that new role, Beal averaged 31 minutes of playing time.
The veteran guard posted an average of 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds. He shot 35 percent from three and 51 percent from the field over that span.
With Beal coming off of the bench, the Suns climbed out of their rut. In that six-game stretch, the Suns won all but two of their games. When they faced the Wizards without Beal against Washington earlier this week, the Suns collected a seven-point win.
The Pistons are looking to get back in the winner’s column against Phoenix on Saturday. After coming up short against the Indiana Pacers, the Pistons are looking to avoid falling back to .500. The two teams will tip-off at 4 PM ET.
